A low yield: Oneida Orchard cancels 'Pick your own,' season

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida Orchard cancels their "Pick your own," season because of a low apple crop yield. The orchard store will be open to make up for some of the lost revenue.



See some of the bare apple trees at the Oneida Orchard

Weather conditions led to the orchard losing more than 70% of the apples they usually grow

The apples which can be harvested will be used for community food programs

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story with additional details for the web.)

These trees are usually filled with apples. But this year, that has changed. I'm your Oneida neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos Here at the tribe's apple orchard, where the public won't be able to pick their own apples this year.

Oneida Nation Food and Agriculture Manager Vanessa Miller said the orchard lost more than 70% of their yield this year.

"We had a very warm winter, our trees never really rested and kind of went into dormancy," Miller said. "So with that, we kind of had a false spring here that we experienced. We bloomed very early, and then unfortunately we suffered a really late frost."

Miller said the orchard will focus on giving the apples it can harvest to the tribe's school system, food pantry and elder care facility.

Some of those apple products, like cider, will be available at the orchard store along with some artisan goods to make up for some of the lost revenue.

"It's got to be at least 75 to 85% of the income because that's like the biggest draw," Oneida Orchard Manager Heather Jordan said. "Everybody loves coming here."

Jordan said she prioritizes sustainable and regenerative growth practices like keeping grass long and using more than 100 chickens for pest control and natural fertilizer on the orchard's 34 acres.

"This season was really hard," Jordan said.

Despite this year's challenges, Jordan said seeing new growth on the trees gives her hope for a high yield next time around.

"I'm hoping I'll see more of this," she said, holding a healthy green leaf. "This is what keeps me going right here, [how] I know what I'm doing is working."

Orchard staff plan to diversify their crops even more with things like fresh berries, wildflowers and peaches. At the Oneida Apple Orchard Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.