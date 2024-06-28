50 years and counting: Oneida Pow Wow kicks off festive weekend Friday

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The 50th Anniversary of the Oneida Pow Wow began Friday



Video shows a rainy start to the Oneida Pow Wow, but the event was moved temporarily to the Oneida Hotel.



Saturday's event will return to the original Pow Wow grounds at the Norbert Hill Center.



Dance competitions, food, and crafts will be featured.



Festivities run through Sunday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The rain offered a challenge but didn't stop the celebration.

While food vendors remained on the grounds outside Norbert Hill Center opening activities moved inside to the Oneida Hotel.

Organizers say around 50 vendors are expected this year along with many performances, food options, and crafts.

Dance competitions will also take place with more than $90,000 in prize money.

A weekend pass for the Pow Wow costs $15, a one-day pass is $8 and people over 62 years of age can enter for free.

Organizers say people from across the country and Canada have already arrived for the 50th anniversary celebration.

All events will return on Saturday to the outdoor Pow Wow grounds.

Festivities will run through Sunday.