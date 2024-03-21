One hospitalized after Mishicot officer-involved incident

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved incident Tuesday afternoon in Mishicot, according to a DOJ press release.

Mishicot police officers "deployed non-lethal means" on a person in a driveway on South Main Street.

The officers were responding to a domestic dispute just before 4 p.m. when a person "approached the officers in an aggressive manner," according to the DOJ.

Emergency medical services (EMS) brought the person to a local hospital, where they continue to be treated Wednesday evening.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

