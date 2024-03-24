Multiple hospitalized after two-truck crash on rural Seymour road

TOWN OF SEYMOUR — Multiple people suffered serious injuries in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after one pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit another, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened when the 69-year-old driver of one of the trucks failed to stop at the stop sign, the Sheriff's Office said.

He and the 60-year-old driver of the other pickup suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital in ambulances.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road VV and STH 55.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

