MENASHA (NBC 26) — Nearly four months after a tornado tore through Menasha, recovery efforts remain visible on neighborhood streets. But as cleanup continues, the question facing residents and city leaders is evolving from what was lost to what should be rebuilt.

For First Street resident Carrie Lane, the priority is simple.

“We want to be back in our homes, we want everybody to be back in their homes,” Lane said.

Lane has spent the months since the tornado dealing with damage to her own home while also helping neighbors navigate the recovery process.

“We don't have time to sit down,” she said.

That desire to keep neighbors in Menasha is shared by many who participated in the city's planning process. A recent survey found 85% of respondents want the city to prioritize helping residents remain in or return to their homes. Public input has helped shape four major goals for the recovery effort: keeping residents in Menasha, rebuilding neighborhoods with a clear and compatible vision, making rebuilding faster and more affordable, and restoring trees, parks and neighborhood businesses.

“Really, a neighborhood is more than just a collection of houses, it's people who live in a place. There's relationships and a sense of community,” Menasha Community Development Director Andrew Dane said. “So it's wanting to the best extent we can ... try to work with people to keep them here or return them here if they want to.”

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What comes next? Menasha residents weigh in on rebuilding after July tornado

What is the Menasha Strong Recovery Plan?

The city is now developing its Menasha Strong Recovery Plan, a long-term strategy intended to guide recovery in the areas affected by the July 27 tornado.

The city's original public survey identified 10 potential priorities, including helping residents return to their neighborhoods, creating a range of housing options, supporting damaged businesses, reducing rebuilding costs and barriers, repairing infrastructure, restoring parks and trees, improving resilience to future storms and flooding, attracting outside funding and preserving the character of affected neighborhoods.

The effort is focusing on five areas of the city: the Third Street corridor, Calder Stadium area, Doty Island, Hart Park area and Jefferson Park area.

“A few of the other priorities that came out were providing homes at prices local households can afford, so trying to build back some affordability,” Dane said.

Funding will also be a major piece of putting the plan into action. Dane said the city has applied for three large federal grants that could bring several million dollars into Menasha's recovery efforts.

Some homes still cannot be saved

Even as Menasha looks toward rebuilding, the effects of the tornado are far from over.

The city has issued about 30 raze orders for homes determined to be unsafe and uninhabitable, according to a Nov. 17 update on the recovery effort. At that point, contractors had pulled raze permits for four properties and begun applications for three others.

City officials have said a property can enter the razing process when the cost of repairs meets or exceeds 50% of its fair market value.

For residents like Lane, however, rebuilding is about more than replacing structures. She wants the neighborhood that emerges from the disaster to retain the character it had before the storm.

“I would love to see things stay the same ratio as far as single-family homes to apartment complexes,” Lane said. “But what I don't want to see is the next block over becomes all apartment complexes.”

The next steps will determine how those ideas translate into an actual rebuilding strategy.

The city expects to review a draft of the recovery path on Dec. 7, with final approval of the Menasha Strong plan scheduled for Jan. 18.

Residents can learn more about the planning process and follow updates through the Menasha Strong Recovery Plan website.

