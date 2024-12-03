'Volunteers are essential,' how you can give back in your neighborhood during the holidays

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas just around the corner, area food pantries are asking for help.

St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha is one of many local non-profits gearing up for the holiday season. While they always need staples like canned food, rice, water, and other essentials, they’re also looking for another kind of support—volunteers.

Monica Clare, the Executive Director of St. Joseph, says volunteers are especially critical during the holidays, a time when demand surges. “We feel a lot of gratitude for the people who support our program, either by doing food drives, donating, or by volunteering,” Clare said. “We are grateful for them year-round, but especially during the holidays. It just feels like there’s a whole different feeling in the air.”

If you’d like to help, here are some ways to give back in your community.