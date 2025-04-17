UWO Fox Cities transition plan approved by Winnebago County Board; includes Barlow, Weis

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A plan for UWO Fox Cities has been partially approved by Winnebago County, according to County Board meeting minutes from Tuesday night. The plans also include the Barlow Planetarium and Weis Earth Science Museum. Now, it goes to Outagamie County for consideration.

According to the purchase agreement, Winnebago County would transfer ownership of the Weis Earth Science Museum to Outagamie County. From there, the museum’s contents would be donated in full to the History Museum at the Castle in Appleton.

However, the real estate beneath the Weis Earth Science Museum would still be owned by Winnebago County.

The signed purchase agreement also states that Outagamie County would transfer the following to Winnebago County:



Barlow Planetarium

Communication Arts Center

Child Care Center

Alyward Art Gallery

Other property determined by the UW Board of Regents

Each county would be responsible for maintaining the assets they receive and for complying with any grant-related conditions tied to those assets.

The meeting minutes also say that Winnebago County would retain the right to redevelop or sell the property after a two-year period of public use.

The plan was approved 28-5-1, with Walt Ulbricht abstaining.

A.I. was used to assist in the writing of this article.