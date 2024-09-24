UWO Fox Cities still figuring out next steps as deadline looms

MENASHA (NBC 26) — In June, parent university system University of Wisconsin Oshkosh had announced they would be stopping in-person classes at UWO Fox Cities by June 2025. Three months in, there still more questions than answers.



UWO Fox Cities campus faces uncertainty as UW Oshkosh plans to end in-person learning next June

Community members expressed concerns over the future of key campus institutions and the timing of the decision

Local leaders are calling for more public input to help shape the campus's future direction

Community leaders are urging for more public input to determine the future of the UWO Fox Cities campus, where its fate remains uncertain.

The UWO Fox Cities Board of Trustees held another meeting to discuss UW Oshkosh’s decision to end in-person learning at the campus next June.

Chairman Thomas Swan acknowledged the public's frustration during the meeting. "We have a public that wants answers here," Swan said. "We have three cameras staring us in the face the last two months," he added. "People want to know, and they deserve answers," he concluded.

The decision by UW Oshkosh followed years of declining enrollment at the Fox Cities campus, with a reported 67% drop over the last decade.

Despite this, community members voiced concern over the timing of the announcement and the uncertain future of important campus institutions such as the Weis Earth Science Museum, the Barlow Planetarium, and the University Children's Center.

"Our children are the most important things in our lives," a concerned citizen said. "When we don't know what will happen to them or us, it creates a ripple effect," the citizen added.

Even three months after the announcement, no clear plan has been established. However, the board, county executives, and local residents are working hard to generate solutions.

District 3 Winnebago County Board Supervisor Walt Ulbricht emphasized the need for community input. "More involvement and engagement with the community," Ulbricht said. "What do they want? What would they like to see changed?" he asked. "What would be the very best outcome with the closing of the campus?" he concluded.

The UWO Fox Cities Board of Trustees hopes more residents will attend the next meeting as efforts to find a solution continue.