Tornado recovery shifting toward long-term support

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Recovery efforts following the tornado that struck the Fox Cities region continued Sunday as local officials announced major cleanup milestones, changes to volunteer operations and the transition from emergency response to longer-term recovery.

Officials from the cities of Menasha and Neenah, the Village of Fox Crossing and Winnebago County Emergency Management said all curbside household garbage placed out by residents in Menasha and Fox Crossing was collected Sunday.

The cleanup effort involved hundreds of volunteers, municipal crews and public works employees from communities across Wisconsin.

“This was a massive team effort,” officials said during a Sunday media briefing. “Their work removed storm-damaged household waste, cleared neighborhoods and moved recovery forward in a meaningful way.”

Regular garbage and recycling collection will resume Monday, Aug. 3, on the normal schedule.

Menasha residents missing garbage or recycling carts are asked to place trash in bags and recycling in reusable containers at the curb. Residents can request replacement carts by calling 920-967-3620.

Fox Crossing residents missing trash carts should contact the village public works department at 920-720-7110 or through the village website.

Officials also announced that collection of building material debris — including siding, roofing, lumber and brick blown into yards during the storm — will begin Monday. Residents are asked to place only loose debris at the curb.

The collection program does not include the demolition or removal of entire damaged structures.

Large items such as furniture, mattresses and appliances will not be collected curbside at this time. Those materials can be taken to Outagamie or Winnebago County solid waste facilities for a fee.

Hazardous materials, including chemicals, cleaners and flammable paints, must be disposed of through Winnebago County Solid Waste collection programs.

Volunteer operations also are changing as recovery efforts evolve.

August 3, the Volunteer Reception Center will transition away from large-scale public volunteer operations to more specialized assignments.

Recovery leaders said the change allows organizations to better match volunteers with specific neighborhood and resident needs. Officials said additional requests for large-scale volunteer assistance will be shared through official channels if needed.

The resource distribution site at the former UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus also is closing as supplies are moved closer to the areas hardest hit by the storm.

Officials emphasized that assistance efforts are continuing despite the relocation.

Residents interested in helping are encouraged to donate through local food pantries, established community organizations or United Way Fox Cities, which officials said is supporting long-term recovery efforts.

Demand for assistance through 211 has slowed since Friday’s peak, according to emergency management officials.

As of noon Sunday, 211 had received 384 storm-related calls, including 37 calls Saturday. Residents can continue reporting storm damage or requesting assistance by phone, text, online or through the 211 app.

Volunteers also are expected to begin door-to-door outreach Monday to ensure storm-affected residents receive information about available resources.

Meanwhile, public safety restrictions remain in effect.

The overnight curfew will continue from 10 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday, and the burn ban issued by the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department remains active for Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing.

Officials also announced that 25 additional National Guard members will deploy Monday to support recovery operations.

Health officials reported that emergency room visits and injuries related to the tornado have slowed to near pre-storm levels.

Officials encouraged residents to continue monitoring official communication channels from Menasha, Winnebago County and Volunteer Fox Cities for updates.