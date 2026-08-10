Resource centers, free meals support tornado recovery in Fox Valley

MENASHA (NBC 26) — 214 households affected by the July 27 tornado have received assistance through multi-agency resource centers in Appleton and Menasha, officials said.

City of Appleton Emergency Management Coordinator Cassidy Walsh encouraged tornado survivors to visit the center even if they are unsure whether they need assistance.

The resource center in Menasha is located in the Engineering Building at the Winnebago County Fox Cities Campus, 1655 University Drive. It will remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Officials said anyone affected by the tornado can seek help with financial assistance, food, housing, health care and behavioral health services, counseling, cleanup supplies, debris removal and veteran services.

Meanwhile, Johnsonville deployed its “Big Taste Grill” to Menasha this week to provide free meals to residents affected by the storm. Volunteers are serving brats, chips and bottled water outside the Piggly Wiggly at 1152 Midway Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Workers and businesses affected by the tornado also are being encouraged to seek assistance through the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

The agency launched an online support form through the Oshkosh Job Center website to connect displaced workers and impacted employers with unemployment guidance, job placement assistance, retraining programs and other services.

