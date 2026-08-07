MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Red Cross and several other agencies have set up a new resource center on the north end of the UW-Fox Cities campus to help neighbors navigate the next phase of recovery.

Open Thursday through Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the UW-Fox Cities Engineering Building, the new resource center puts a dozen resources under one roof.

Winnebago County Emergency Management Director Eric Rasmussen said the center brings together a wide range of services.

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Resource center opens at UW-Fox Cities to help tornado survivors

"There's a wide variety of services here from emotional support to mental health to Red Cross, United Way, Salvation Army, a whole variety of resources to help people recover from this disaster."

The center connects neighbors with everything from cleanup supplies and financial assistance to mental health support — as families plan for recovery weeks and months from now.

Thursday night, valley leaders took questions from neighbors struggling to figure out what comes next. Neighbors asked about FEMA assistance, debris removal, property taxes, and how long it could take before their neighborhoods feel normal again.

Leaders asked for patience. While many residents say they're frustrated and overwhelmed, there was also gratitude for the volunteers, donations, and community support that has helped people get through the last two weeks.

Another concern is the future of Menasha schools. The Board of Education confirmed Gegan Elementary School will not reopen at the start of the school year. Students will still be going to class, temporarily assigned to a different school.

One of the most important steps for neighbors seeking FEMA assistance is to call 211. Leaders say it is that data that helps determine if this area will get assistance.