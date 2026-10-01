MENASHA (NBC 26) — An Oscar-nominated filmmaker with roots in Neenah is helping organize a community event aimed at supporting residents impacted by the July 27 tornado.

"Rally for the Valley" is set for Saturday in downtown Menasha, offering a free afternoon and evening of live entertainment while helping support organizations assisting with recovery efforts across the Fox Cities. Organizers say the event is intended to bring the community together while maintaining attention on the long-term needs that remain months after the storm.

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Rally for the Valley to bring music, comedy and fundraising to Menasha after tornado

Phil Johnston, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind films including Wreck-It Ralph and Cedar Rapids, said the idea came after hearing firsthand about the damage caused by the July 27 storm.

"A tree had fallen on their house in Neenah," Johnston said of his parents' home. After speaking with family and hearing stories of neighbors helping clear fallen trees and debris, he began looking for a way to help.

"It just made me think, is there anything I can do to help?" Johnston said. "And I think anyone who has seen the devastation was thinking the same thing."

Johnston and a group of fellow Wisconsinites started planning what they initially envisioned as a benefit concert. He said support quickly poured in.

"Butch starts making phone calls and everyone is saying yes," Johnston said.

The event has since grown into Rally for the Valley, a community-wide gathering featuring live music, comedy and appearances from several well-known performers. Charlie Berens is scheduled to host the event.

Beyond the entertainment, organizers have planned community storytelling opportunities, film and video programming, local food and beverage vendors, artists and makers, small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Attendees will also have opportunities to volunteer, donate and learn more about ongoing recovery efforts.

While organizers hope to generate financial support for local nonprofits, Johnston said the event is also designed to celebrate the resilience shown by Fox Valley residents in the aftermath of the storm.

"As much as we want to raise money for these great charities, Pillars, LEAVEN and Habitat for Humanity, we want it to be a celebration of the community's resilience," Johnston said. "People who have gone through so much can have a day where they don't have to think about it, maybe."

Rather than donating to a single event fund, organizers say community members can choose which participating nonprofit they would like their contributions to support.

Another goal of the event is preserving the stories of those affected by the tornado. Organizers are inviting community members to share their experiences, which could become part of event programming, livestream presentations or longer-term archival projects documenting the storm's impact on the Fox Cities. Participation can also be private or anonymous.

Menasha Police Lt. Matthew Roe said the event will provide an opportunity for residents to come together after weeks of recovery efforts.

"It's going to be a great event to give people a chance to take a deep breath and relax a bit," Roe said. "People's lives have been uprooted, and I think this is a good example of how the Fox Valley unites and looks out for each other."

To help accommodate visitors, the Menasha Police Department plans to offer free shuttle service from parking locations in Neenah and Menasha. Additional transportation information is available through the department's Facebook page.

Rally for the Valley runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Menasha. Admission is free, although organizers encourage attendees to RSVP in advance. The event is organized by a volunteer advisory planning committee in partnership with Hear in the Fox Cities, a Fox Cities-based nonprofit organization. Volunteers are still needed for event-day roles ranging from guest assistance and parking support to accessibility services and vendor assistance. Additional information, volunteer signups and event details are available at RallyForTheValleyWI.com.