Million-dollar bond set for woman charged with killing 71-year-old boyfriend

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Catherine Cheskie appeared in court for the first time Friday after being charged with first degree intentional homicide.

The 54-year-old Menasha woman is charged with shooting and killing 71-year-old Thomas Guyette, a man who Cheskie called her boyfriend

Police responded to a Menasha home Feb. 24 to find Cheskie with blood on her hands, according to a criminal complaint

Cheskie denied shooting Guyette and said she took the gun away from him

Video shows Cheskie's court appearance and the scene outside the house on the day of the shooting

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The court commissioner set bond at $1,000,000 for Catherine Cheskie, the woman charged with shooting and killing her 71-year-old boyfriend at their Menasha home last week. Cheskie is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

"What is your current address?" Court Commissioner Eric Heywood said Friday,

"Winnebago County Jail," Cheskie responded.

We learned from court documents that Cheskie allegedly argued with her boyfriend, Thomas Guyette, last Saturday.

Their housemates told police they heard a gunshot — and Guyette was dead, with a gunshot wound to the chest, when police arrived.

Cheskie claimed she did not shoot Guyette, and said she was legally blind.

In an interview with police Saturday, she said, "I took the gun away from him, so how could he be dead?" according to court documents.

Police also reported they found drugs in the house and blood on Cheskie's hands.

In court Friday, the commissioner pointed out Cheskie's changing story.

"Her inconsistent statements describe a level of culpability here," Heywood said.

Prosecutors said Cheskie has a history of bail jumping.

"The state is recommending a $750,000 bond," a prosecutor said.

The defense countered, asking for:

"A lower cash bond, in the range of $25,000 to $50,000," an attorney appearing for Cheskie said.

The court commissioner went higher than both, saying Cheskie's "actions to conceal her involvement" were part of his reasoning.

"Given the loss of a life, the penalty of life imprisonment, there's a high degree of flight risk and risk to the public," Heywood said, "especially based on that previous history of legal non-compliance, involvement of a gun here, involvement of drugs alleged as well. I will set a cash bail of $1,000,000.

Cheskie is expected back in court next Thursday, March 7, with a prelim scheduled for March 11.