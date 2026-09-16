MENASHA (NBC 26) — Some property owners in the Menasha may have received a letter in the mail informing them that they reside in a flood plain following the tornado that ripped through the area.

That letter included special steps to take while beginning home repairs.

Wisconsin's state National Flood Insurance Program coordinator, Sarah Rafajko, spoke Tuesday night at Menasha High School's auditorium to help explain government flood plain regulations.

Rafajko said homes that received more than 50% damage must be rebuilt at or above base flood elevation — the height floodwaters are expected to reach. But she noted that base flood elevation requirements differ depending on the governing authority.

"State standards require to be 2 ft above base flood elevation," Rafajko said. "FEMA only requires to be at base flood elevation. I would recommend that if you're rebuilding, that you look into elevating to the state standards."

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Menasha tornado victims learn about flood plain rules

Some residents in attendance were less than enthusiastic to learn that grant money to help with recovery costs can be a multi-year process.

Menasha resident Lisa Durocher said the timeline is a frustrating reality.

"It's a process, especially going through the government. The government's never going to be quick, so one thing I did take away is don't rely on the government."

Durocher recommended utilizing local resources to get help faster, something local leaders have emphasized as well.

"If you need to rebuild through Habitat for Humanity, they're doing 100 homes, so there are applications again from localized money to try to get help that way," Durocher said.

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