NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah's Common Council unanimously approved a disaster declaration Wednesday, authorizing Mayor Brian Borchardt and city officials to spend up to nearly $2.9 million to speed up recovery efforts from last month's tornado.

The expenses include nearly $2 million budgeted to a disaster recovery company — Looks Great Services of Mississippi — for tree and debris removal.

Neenah approves $2.9 million disaster declaration to speed up tornado recovery

The state has requested FEMA assistance, but Borchardt encouraged residents not to rely solely on the agency.

"Have patience, but I assure you that I don't want anyone holding out hope that FEMA is going to come and hand you a $250,000 check," Borchardt said during Wednesday's meeting. "It's probably not going to happen. We're playing the process and we're doing those things and we'll keep our fingers crossed and keep you updated."

City Finance Director Vicky Rasmussen said the city's cash reserves will cover the cost. She said Neenah has more than $6 million in cash reserves.

Here is the budget, which was listed on Wednesday's meeting agenda:



$1,957,500- Looks Great Services of MS for Tree and Debris Removal

$320,250-Thompson Monitoring Service and Grant Administration as required by FEMA

$14,255- Fuel • $71,110- Fire Equipment

$190,500- Overtime Estimate Departments-wide

$5,000 – McMahon Interim Public Works Director

$51,000 – Insurance Deductible Page 4 of 6

$8,535 Emergency Generator Fuel for Water Utility

Estimated Total $2,618,150 + 10% contingency = $2,879,965

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