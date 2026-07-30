MENASHA (NBC 26) — The tornado that struck Menasha on July 27 injured more than 60 people but left no fatalities, with local leaders crediting luck and the time of day for preventing deaths. Most residents were at work when the tornado hit.

Vicki Bokelman, who lives on Third Street in Menasha, was among those who rode out the storm at home.

“I was home, my son was home, I was here working,” Bokelman said.

Now she is facing difficult news about the house she and her husband have lived in for 33 years.

“We were told it’s not worth fixing; you’re better to just level it,” Bokelman said.

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Menasha tornado damage assessments and recovery efforts get underway

Crews began damage assessments across Menasha on Thursday, with more than 500 homes assessed in what officials called a critical first step toward applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid.

Gov. Tony Evers approved deployment of the National Guard, with troops expected to arrive as soon as Friday.

The Volunteer Center at the former UW-Fox campus continues registering volunteers, with officials reporting more than a thousand people so far.

Menasha Police arrested three more people overnight on suspicion of looting, bringing the arrest total to five people.

“Officers observed them go through vehicles and items that were not theirs,” Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht said.

A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in effect.

Albrecht urged residents to respect the curfew and give utility and cleanup crews room to work as recovery operations continue.

Police are also asking residents in Neenah, Menasha and Fox Crossing to avoid burning debris.

“Those burns can create hazards for both emergency personnel and your neighbors, creating toxic smoke in our area,” Albrecht said.

Residents who receive water from Fox Crossing Utilities are still under a boil advisory. Officials said customers served by Menasha water, which is backed up by Neenah, are not included in the advisory.

New power lines went up Thursday, with Menasha Utilities reporting that about 90% of power near downtown has been restored, aided by crews from We Energies. However, outages remain in other areas.

“Many people still do not have power, and we just ask for your patience,” Albrecht said.

Traffic also remains a concern, with leaders again urging nonresidents to stay away from Menasha and Doty Island unless necessary.

Officials reminded residents to call 2-1-1 for nonemergency assistance and to reserve 9-1-1 for emergencies only.

Local leaders say recovery from the tornado will not be measured in days or weeks, but in years.