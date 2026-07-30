MENASHA (NBC 26) — A tornado that struck Menasha July 27 left widespread destruction, and local leaders are urging anyone who does not live in the city to stay away as recovery efforts continue.

A 10 p.m. curfew remains in place every night for at least the next few days. Menasha police said traffic has become so congested that crews are unable to effectively deliver supplies to affected areas.

Two people have already been arrested after they were caught rummaging through debris after curfew.

"We believe they were intending to take property that wasn't theirs," the Menasha police chief said.

Police are now deploying more officers to protect homes from possible looting.

Water and energy restoration remains days away for the hardest-hit areas. Fox Crossing Village Manager Jeffery said recovery is moving forward.

"We are making tremendous progress, we got hit very hard," Jeffery Sturgell said.

Anyone who receives water from Fox Crossing Utilities is asked to boil it for at least one minute before consuming.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Menasha tornado: Curfew, boil water advisory in effect

As of Wednesday, around 60 minor injuries have been reported. Matt Row said there is encouraging news on the most serious concerns.

"There are still zero fatalities reported or discovered," Row said.

To help with recovery efforts, volunteers can sign up or show up at UW-Fox Cities. Anyone who does not live in Menasha is asked to stay away from the area.

Kimberly Halbach, owner of Plank Road Pub, watched crews work to clear debris on Wednesday near what remained of her business.

"We're cherishing the few moments we have left with the building, because it's not going to be with us for much longer. And this was ten years of our lives, it was home," Halbach said.

Her bar is will likely have to be torn down.