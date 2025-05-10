Menasha student teacher charged, released on $5,000 signature bond

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A Menasha student teacher and UW Oshkosh student has been charged with one felony count of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer on Friday, court records show.

Menasha Police said a student teacher at Menasha Joint School District was arrested following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student on Thursday.

Cameron A. Mueller, 23, appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom on Friday for an initial appearance hearing, where a $5,000 signature bond was set.

A signature bond means the defendant can be released upon written promise to appear in court, as well as complying with conditions.

Mueller's signature bond conditions include no contact with the victim, no unsupervised contact with any minors under the age of 18, no contact with any elementary, middle, or high schools, and no contact with Menasha High School or its students.

According to a criminal complaint, an 18-year-old Menasha High School student stated she received shirtless pictures from Mueller, a UW Oshkosh student and student teacher at Menasha High School. The student said she also sent images of her bare chest to the student teacher.

The victim said that she and the defendant hung out outside of school at least in two occasions. In one of them, the 18-year-old stated Cameron aggressively kissed her, and touched her private parts over her clothing, according to the complaint.

The victim stated in the complaint she broke things off with Mueller because he allegedly commented that they would have to "wait a few years to make the relationship official so it didn’t look suspicious."

Mueller is scheduled to appear in court again on May 22.