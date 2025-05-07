Menasha student teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with student

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A student teacher at Menasha Joint School District was arrested following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student, according to the Menasha Police Department.

Police say they received information on Tuesday of alleged inappropriate conduct between a student and a student teacher.

Police arrested the 23-year-old man and is recommending charges of sexual misconduct by a school staff person or volunteer, according to the release.

Menasha Police say no additional details will be released at this time as this is an active investigation.