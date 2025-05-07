Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox CitiesMenasha

Actions

Menasha student teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with student

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A student teacher at Menasha Joint School District was arrested following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student, according to the Menasha Police Department.

Police say they received information on Tuesday of alleged inappropriate conduct between a student and a student teacher.

Police arrested the 23-year-old man and is recommending charges of sexual misconduct by a school staff person or volunteer, according to the release.

Menasha Police say no additional details will be released at this time as this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Cornelius

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter