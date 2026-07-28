MENASHA (NBC 26) — A state of emergency has been declared in Menasha as cleanup begins on day one following a severe storm that left widespread destruction across the city.

Winnebago County leaders say at least 60 people have been injured by the storm and that at this time, there are no deaths.

Local leaders say it's a matter of luck that the storm hit during the workday, and many people were not home.

Power lines and debris still block many roads, and residents are asked to avoid the area. WE Energies and Menasha Utilities are uncertain when power will be restored.

“It could be several days until power is restored in Menasha,” Winnebago County Executive Gordin Hintz said.

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Menasha state of emergency declared as storm cleanup begins amid power and water outages

For those who get water from Fox Crossing Utilities, the water is under a boil order, meaning residents are asked to boil it for at least 1 minute before using it for drinking or cooking. The Fox Crossing and Menasha water plants were severely damaged in the storm.

“We believe it’ll probably be the end of the week before we fully get the east side system back online and safe,” Fox Crossing Village Manager Jeffrey Sturgell said, regarding the Fox Crossing water plant.

Residents on the worst-hit streets are returning to find their homes heavily damaged. Dessiree Johnson, who lives on Fifth Street in Menasha, described the moment the storm hit.

“It was terrifying. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced. We literally sat on the ground and prayed and screamed and cried for 10 minutes straight,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who is planning her wedding this fall, lost a garage full of decorations and a home full of memories.

“This was our first home. We got engaged in this home. We had our first baby in this home,” Johnson said.

Debris, twisted trees and downed power lines continue to block many roads in Menasha. A curfew is in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“There’s a lot of dangers out there yet,” Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht said.

“We don’t have a clear through route to get through Menasha at this point,” Albrecht said.

“This is an incredibly difficult day for our community, but it is also a reminder of what we do best — we come together,” Matthew Roe with the Menasha Police said.

Hintz urged residents to remain patient as recovery efforts continue.

“We ask people be patient. This will be a long challenge for this community,” Hintz said.