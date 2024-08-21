Menasha partners in plan to raze closed school, build housing on Doty Island

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A new housing development is coming to Doty Island.



Menasha is supporting the development with $300,000, approved Monday

Earlier this month, common council approved a deal to raze the school and build homes

City officials estimate the cost of the homes to be around $425,000 to $450,000

The City of Menasha shut down Nicolet Elementary School in 2022, but the building remains standing.

Now, Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond says that's about to change.

"It's obviously a very bittersweet decision for the community, but there's been a lot of really good conversations," said Hammond.

Earlier this month, the Menasha City Common Council approved a deal to demolish the school and build new single-family homes in partnership with developer Nicolet Menasha, LLC.

The homes will be built on the former school site and an adjacent parking lot.

Mayor Hammond says this is part of a long-term solution to a current problem.

"Recently, the city of Menasha did a housing study over the summer, and this is one piece to address our affordable housing need not only here in the city of Menasha but in the state," he said.

Hammond says the city approved $300,000 on Monday to support the project. The rest will be funded through property taxes on the homes, which city records show will each cost between $425,000 and $450,000.

"It's sad, you know. My kids went there," said Julie Rondahl, who's lived on the same street at Nicolet Elementary her entire life.

Still, she sees value in the project.

"I think having affordable housing is a plus. I really do. I guess the school has had its life. It's sad to see it go, but it will probably help people in the long run," said Rondahl.

Mayor Hammond also said that while there are no concrete plans yet, he believes there should be some sort of tribute honoring the school building's place in the city's history.