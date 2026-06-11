Menasha Joint School District names next superintendent

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha Joint School District has selected Dan Slowey to serve as its next superintendent, according to a district news release.

Slowey will replace Matthew M. Zimmerman, who announced his resignation in April and will conclude his tenure at the end of this month.

According to the district, Slowey has served since 2023 as director of secondary education and school leadership and as AVID district director for the Green Bay Area Public School District.

The district said Slowey has led systemwide school improvement, strategic planning and school success planning during his time in Green Bay. He also oversaw AVID district implementation, which focuses on college and career readiness and equity.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Menasha community and school district, a place with such a deep sense of tradition and pride,” said Slowey. “I look forward to working alongside students, staff, families, and community members to continue building on the strong foundation already established. I am committed to listening, learning, and leading as we move forward together to shape a strong and successful future for Menasha schools.”

The selection is effective July 1, pending board approval June 18.