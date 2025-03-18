Menasha Joint School District backs out of plan to buy UWO Fox Cities campus

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha Joint School District is backing out of its plan to convert the UWO Fox Cities campus into childcare centers.

Recently, the district said they were in "significant" talks with Outagamie and Winnebago counties to buy the property and implement multiple, high-quality childcare centers as well as preserve other buildings on the campus.

"From the onset of these discussions, we emphasized the importance of careful consideration of the long-term financial health and sustainability of the school district," MJSD said in a news release Tuesday. "A common theme in the community feedback received by the District was a desire for more information about the project's impact on Menasha Joint School District taxpayers and the potential costs to the school district. Without these details and more opportunity for public discussion about these details, our plan lacks sufficient support."

MJSD said they remain committed to find "creative solutions to solve the childcare crisis" throughout the community.

"We will continue our commitment to find ways to maintain a strong foundation for ongoing educational success and growth, benefiting both current and future students, as well as our entire community," MJSD said.

Outagamie and Winnebago counties own the UWO Fox Cities property.