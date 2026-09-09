Menasha Common Council votes to terminate contract with Flock Safety

MENASHA (NBC 26) — By a seven to one margin, the Menasha Common Council voted Tuesday to terminate the city's current contract with flock safety.

This comes on the heels of a tumultuous week, where mayor Austin Hammond ordered all license plate readers bagged and turned off.

Additionally Winnebago County on Friday halted the use of their cameras after learning sensitive data was made public without their knowledge.

Menasha resident Rachael Dowling attended the council meeting and voiced her concerns on Flock.

"I am thrilled that the flock contract was canceled," Dowling said. "This is the best case scenario."

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Menasha Common Council votes in favor of terminating contract with Flock Safety

Last month, former Menasha police officer Christian Morales was sentenced to probation and six months in jail for improper use of flock.

According to a criminal complaint, Morales used the cameras while off duty to track his ex-girlfriend.

Dowling says, after that, she believes proactive action was lacking.

"We should have immediately canceled the Flock contract," Dowling said. "We should have taken immediate actions. And at least set up guardrails for our other officers."

Menasha police chief Matthew Albrecht says the decision to end the contract hinged on the company's sharing of non-public information.

"While I cannot say I trust the company anymore," Albrecht said. "The technology has been a great help for law enforcement."

Albrecht says he plans to wait and see how people react to the decision before making any next steps.

"I am going to wait patiently to see how the community feels about the technology," Albrecht said. "How our political entities feel about it and how the legislature feels about it.."

Albrecht also says that at this time the department is not exploring any ALPR replacements for Flock.