MENASHA (NBC 26) — In the aftermath of the tornado there is much work to be done in Menasha.

Common council members of the city meet Monday night and brought forth a handful of resolutions in response to what they need as they enter the next phase of recovery efforts.

The first of those efforts being extending the local state of disaster. Which allows the city access to use certain disaster related funds.

But one of those resolutions allows expediting bidding for contracted work.

Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond says it is a much-needed step.

"An example would be the contracted work we have with the debris removal that going on Hammond said. "And it just helps keep things moving forward."

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Menasha Common Council moves forward with resolutions to expedite clean up and recovery efforts

The council also unanimously approved up to $615,000 dollars in funds to be allocated towards getting the city back up and going.

Hammond says there are different areas it will help.

"It lays out those things over time, fuel, contracted services, trees debris removal and a few other services to make sure we are able to work efficiently," Hammond said.

Kiersten Lewis lives in Menasha and says she is happy to see the city moving in a positive direction to address the needs of people and what it will take to move forward.

"Let's make sure that no one falls into the hardest of times because of this," Lewis said.

Additionally, she added the cooperation and commitment between all facets of government in the city to try and get things back to normal has been impressive.

"Everyone understands that whats necessary is to just make sure people have what they need," Lewis said.

According to city officials the effort to assessing homes in the area continues as they have completed over 1,628 homes and businesses so far.