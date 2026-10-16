MENASHA (NBC 26) — Months after a tornado destroyed their home football field, the Menasha Bluejays are hoping a national competition and support from the community can help bring Friday Night Football back home.

Menasha High School has been named one of 40 division finalists nationwide in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights competition, putting the school in the running for a $1 million home field upgrade. Menasha is one of 10 schools remaining in the Midwest Division.

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Menasha Bluejays compete for $1 million to help rebuild tornado-damaged Calder Stadium

The opportunity comes after Calder Stadium was destroyed during the July 2026 tornado, leaving the Bluejays without their traditional home field this season.

"We are definitely looking to be back home and be playing in our own stadium someday," head football coach Jeramie Korth said.

For Korth, the goal is simple.

"We're just looking for the ability to put people back in the seats next year," he said.

Menasha has already earned $25,000 for its football program by advancing into the top 40. But significantly more is at stake in the next phase of the competition.

If Menasha receives the most votes in the Midwest Division, the school would receive $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym and advance as one of four national finalists. The ultimate winner will receive T-Mobile's $1 million grand prize for a home field upgrade.

Senior wide receiver Shamir Senyange described this season as "like a rollercoaster."

For players who have spent the season away from their usual home field, the possibility of returning to Calder carries particular significance.

"It would mean a lot to us," Senyange said. "We're really looking forward to being able to come back and play at Calder."

The school said the money would provide an opportunity to rebuild the stadium, repair the field and help restore a gathering place for students, athletes and families following the tornado.

Now, the Bluejays need votes to keep advancing.

Public voting is open through Oct. 25. Supporters can cast one vote per day through the competition's voting page. You can vote here.

The competition also gives supporters another way to rally around Menasha on Instagram.

According to the school's release, supporters can post photos, game videos or memories about Calder Stadium while tagging T-Mobile and the Menasha High School Athletic Department and including the contest's required hashtags, #FN5GL and #Entry.

The contest comes as Menasha continues trying to move forward from the destruction left behind by the summer tornado. For the football program, winning would mean more than an upgrade to where the Bluejays play. It could help bring Friday nights back to Calder Stadium.