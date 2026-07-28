LIVE: Winnebago County officials provide update on tornado event

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Winnebago County officials are providing an update Tuesday morning after a tornado ripped through the Fox Valley Monday afternoon.
Watch the press conference live below:
Volunteer and donation efforts are ongoing as of Tuesday. Volunteer Fox Cities has created a sign-up page for residents interested in helping with cleanup efforts. Bottled water, emergency supplies and other donations can also be dropped off at the former UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus, 1478 Midway Road, at the entrance next to the Barlow Planetarium.