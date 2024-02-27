Lakeside Book Company in Menasha will lay off all 339 employees, shut down plant

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Lakeside Book Company has announced it's shutting down its Menasha facility and will lay off all 339 employees from June.



Early Tuesday morning, Lakeside Book Company announced they would be shutting down their Menasha-area facility in an ongoing restructuring of the company.

Alongside locations in Cumberland, Rhode Island and North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Menasha will be the third Lakeside manufacturing plant to close.

Through a WARN notice issued by the state, the company said it's "permanently separating" from all 339 employees currently at the plant. The company says the jobs will end starting on June 7th until the plant is fully closed on June 21st.

The company also says each employee impacted will receive a 60-day notice along with termination pay packages.

Lakeside directed employees to speak with union representation and human resources managers.

Lakeside Book Company shared the following in a statement:

"Operations will be seamlessly transitioned to other Lakeside Book facilities and Lakeside Book’s Leadership Team will be working closely with all affected team members, providing severance packages, job placement assistance, and transition support to either a position within the company or a new opportunity."