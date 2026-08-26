'Just stay positive': Nearly a month after the tornado, Menasha residents still working to rebuild

MENASHA (NBC 26) — One month after the EF-3 tornado ripped through Menasha, neighbors are still picking up the pieces, salvaging what they can from destroyed homes while facing deep uncertainty about what comes next.

Ken Anderson is among those returning each morning to what remains of his home, working to decide what can be saved and what must go.

"One month later and we're doing what we can to salvage as much of the house as we can," Anderson said.

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Nearly one month after tornado, Menasha residents continue working to rebuild

NBC26 first spoke with Anderson on July 27, just hours after the tornado destroyed his home. Even then, he remained positive and a month later, that hasn't changed.

"Its just a material thing, as long as the people are okay that's what important," Anderson said. "Keep moving."

After living four weeks of Menasha's new reality - buildings destroyed, trees gone - neighbors say the adrenaline is wearing off.

"We're tired every night, we're exhausted," Anderson said. "But next day, our batteries are recharged and away we go."

On the hardest-hit streets, early signs of recovery are beginning to appear. Cars are back on the road and new power lines are overhead. But some buildings are gone entirely.

Manderfield's Bakery, a Menasha staple, has been demolished. Owner Jerry Manderfield told NBC26 they won't rebuild. Plank Road Pub is also gone.

For Anderson, who has lived in the neighborhood for the better part of a century, the losses run deep.

"51 years here, you do have an attachment, a lot of things a lot of memories come back. You raise your kids here," Anderson said.

His house will have to be torn down. He doesn't yet know whether he'll stay in the area or leave.

"The neighborhood will change, some houses will go down, new ones will be built," Anderson said. "Some won't be rebuilt. Who knows what it'll look a couple of years from now."

For now, he says he'll keep coming back — moving steadily forward.

"Just stay positive and keep moving ahead. Someday we'll look back and say remember that tornado in '26? And it'll just be a memory again," Anderson said.