MENASHA (NBC 26) — Nearly three months after the July 27 tornado and severe storms, Fox Cities residents now have a place to sit down face-to-face with federal disaster recovery representatives.

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus, 1655 University Drive in Menasha. The center brings together FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and state and local resources to help residents and businesses navigate the recovery process.

People can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, ask questions about an existing application, submit documents and get help understanding where they are in the process. FEMA Public Information Officer Erendira Strittar said the in-person option is intended for survivors who would rather work directly with someone than navigate the process on their own.

“We definitely understand that some people like that in-person, talking to another human,” Stritar said. “And that's why we always open these recovery centers.”

Survivors who cannot visit the center can receive the same assistance by applying online or calling FEMA, Stritar said.

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In-person FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Menasha

Tornado survivor gets answers in person

For Menasha resident Miracle Wheeler, the new center provided clarity after she found part of the online process overwhelming.

NBC 26 first spoke with Wheeler days after the July 27 tornado. She said her home was ultimately declared a total loss and will need to be demolished. After applying for FEMA assistance online last week, Wheeler came to the center Monday with questions about the responses she had received.

“The online experience, at first, was easy,” Wheeler said. “Then when I got the response, I got a little overwhelmed.”

Wheeler said FEMA representatives walked through the information with her and explained that a message she initially interpreted as a denial was instead a request for additional information.

“They printed out every letter they ever sent me, highlighted what I needed and gave me next steps,” Wheeler said.

She said being able to work with someone in person reduced some of the stress surrounding the process.

“I'm leaving here smiling again because I'm like, OK, I can have my hope back, and now I know what I need to do to get to the next thing,” Wheeler said.

What to bring when applying

FEMA recommends people applying for assistance bring identification, an email address and phone number, the address of the disaster-damaged property and their current address if they are living somewhere else.

Applicants should also bring banking information if they want to receive eligible assistance through direct deposit. Photos or videos documenting damage can be helpful, along with receipts and invoices for repairs that have already been completed.

FEMA assistance is not limited to homeowners. Renters whose personal property was damaged can also apply, Stritar said. Assistance may also be available for qualifying disaster-related vehicle damage, medical costs, child care expenses and storage expenses.

After someone starts the application process, Stritar said they may receive a call within a few days from a FEMA inspector, and that call could come from an out-of-state number. FEMA warned applicants to respond so their application can continue moving through the process.

Menasha recovery center hours

The Menasha Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to operate six days a week:



Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The Menasha center is expected to remain available for 30 days. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance for the July 27 storms is Dec. 7, 2026.

Residents also have the option to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

A second Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open Oct. 26 at the Grand Chute Fire Department, 2250 Grand Chute Boulevard. That location is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31.

Watch out for FEMA scams

FEMA also cautioned storm survivors about potential fraud. Strittar said FEMA does not charge people for help applying for assistance, and FEMA representatives who visit a home are required to carry identification.

She also warned residents to be cautious if someone claiming to represent FEMA contacts them for personal or banking information when they have not started an application.