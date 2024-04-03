Hammond narrowly defeats Nichols in historic Menasha mayoral race

MENASHA (NBC 26) — We now know who will succeed Don Merkes as mayor of Menasha.



Austin Hammond narrowly defeated Rebecca Nichols to become the next mayor of Menasha

Hammond, 26, is the youngest mayor in Menasha's history

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Just over one hundred votes separated austin hammond and Rebecca "Becky" Nichols, with Hammond coming out on top.

Making him the next mayor of Menasha.

Hammond has been serving as Menasha's Fourth District Representative since 2022 and will replace long-time incumbent Don Merkes.

At just 26 years old...Hammond has made history: he is the youngest mayor in Menasha's history, according to the Menasha Sesquicentennial Committee.

NBC 26 was there the moment Hammond won. We asked him

"I am truly honored that the folks here in the city of Menasha trusted me to be their next mayor. To lead for tomorrow. To lead for economic responsibility, community pride, sustainability, and affordable housing."

But, above all, Hammond wants everyone to know:

"I'm just really filled with joy."

Mayor-elect Hammond will begin his term on April 16, 2024.