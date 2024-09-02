Fox Valley celebrates Labor Day at annual Laborfest parade, spotlighting workers and election

MENASHA (NBC 26) — People lined the streets of Menasha and Neenah on Labor Day to support the workers of the Fox Valley—no matter their profession.



Neighbors in Fox Valley gathered for the 41st annual Laborfest parade in Menasha and Neenah to celebrate workers across various professions

The parade featured participants from different unions, including steel workers, emergency responders, and more

U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde made an appearance, emphasizing the importance of manufacturing jobs in the Fox Valley

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin responded to Hovde's appearance, criticizing his ties to wealthy donors and his recent time spent in California

Neighbors around the Fox Valley came together on Labor Day to celebrate the workers who keep our neighborhoods going strong.

Steel workers, emergency responders, and others, like members of IATSE Group 470, which stands for the "International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees," were present.

Maria Milar, IATSE 470 Journeyman Stagehand, said, "This entertainment industry can be tough. Sometimes we'll be working, like, 12 to 24 hours days depending on what's coming through."

She says today helps emphasize the importance of unions for entertainment workers.

"We want to make sure that we are getting a fair rate, that we are getting treated fairly, but together you can make a livable wage and live safely doing this."

There was also an appearance from U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde, marching in the parade alongside his supporters.

"When you think of the United States and manufacturing, the Fox Valley has more manufacturing jobs in this part of the state than in any part of the country," Hovde shared, speaking to me while at a public appearance.

Tammy Baldwin did not respond to NBC 26's requests for comment, but we did hear back from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Specifically, Arik Wolk, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

"After spending last week lounging on his private beach in California and rubbing elbows with his wealthy donors, Eric Hovde is finally back from his $7 million Laguna Beach mansion. Maybe now he'll stop insulting Wisconsinites and stop hiding which foreign governments and banks he's doing business with."

I spoke with other workers at the parade and festival and they tell me while the Labor Day festivities have been great, they are now focused on the upcoming election year.