Fox Jazz Fest takes over Jefferson Park, delights crowd for 29th year

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The festival wrapped up Sunday after two days of performances by local, regional and national jazz artists.



Fox Jazz Fest completed its 29th annual festival Sunday afternoon

The festival's artistic director believes the festival can help increase musical interest for the youth

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Operated by the non-profit Jazz Corner Society, the festival was free to the public, as it has been for the last 29 years, thanks to the support of sponsors and donors.

The event also featured local school jazz bands, an improv contest for high schoolers, and workshops with jazz professionals, giving young musicians a chance to shine.

Fox Jazz Fest Artistic Director John Harmon says he hopes the festival can serve as a vessel for youth to learn more about music and its role in their lives.

"So we have two high school bands start off each day. We try to involve youth as much as possible and keep this music going."

He’s also grateful for the volunteer effort that makes the festival possible, noting that everyone involved is a volunteer.

"Everybody's a volunteer here, even the people who clean up afterwards," Harmon said. "This is all volunteer. No one gets paid unless they perform."

Even though the festival wrapped up on Sunday, organizers are already looking toward next year.