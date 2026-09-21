MENASHA (NBC 26) — Parks in Neenah, Menasha and Fox Crossing lost hundreds of trees this summer, and local officials and neighbors are now working to bring them back.

Fox Crossing parks lost more than 150 trees. Neenah lost almost 400 public trees, not counting residential losses. Menasha's losses are also estimated to be in the hundreds.

Amanda Geiser, Fox Crossing's director of parks and recreation, said the damage has been difficult to take in.

"It doesn't get any less depressing coming over here," Geiser said.

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Fox Cities parks work to rebuild after losing hundreds of trees this summer

Geiser said Fox Crossing is working on plans to replant. Because of Palisades Park's destruction, the city plans to build back from scratch.

"We for sure will be planting trees back here, it just won't be immediate," Geiser said.

"Trees define where you are, they define neighborhoods," Geiser said.

Neenah is also working on a comprehensive plan to rebuild its tree canopy.

In the meantime, neighbors like Michael Smith are donating trees to the cause. Smith runs an Appleton nonprofit with his family called Apple Blossoms for Appleton, which plants apple blossoms across the community.

"As a kid you climb a tree, you break an arm or a leg, but you still love that tree. Trees are part of what we do," Smith said.

This week, Apple Blossoms for Appleton is donating a variety of trees to parks across Menasha, Neenah, Fox Crossing and Appleton.

Smith said anyone inspired to help can do so through the organization's donation program.

"We have a QR code so if you want to donate a tree to the tornado relief we'll add that to our tree plantings wherever you want it to go," Smith said.

Links to online fundraisers to donate trees to Neenah, Menasha and Fox Crossing parks can be found on our website.