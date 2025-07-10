Former Menasha student teacher ordered to stand trial for sexual misconduct

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A former Menasha student teacher and UW Oshkosh student is bound over for trial for sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer.

Cameron A. Mueller, 23, was charged with one felony count of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer in May.

During a court hearing on Thursday, Mueller was bound over for trial as the court found probable cause that a felony was committed.

According to a criminal complaint, an 18-year-old Menasha High School student stated she received shirtless pictures from Mueller, a UW Oshkosh student and student teacher at Menasha High School. The student said she also sent images of her bare chest to the student teacher.

The victim said that she and the defendant hung out outside of school at least in two occasions. In one of them, the 18-year-old stated Cameron aggressively kissed her, and touched her private parts over her clothing, according to the complaint.

Mueller is scheduled to appear again for an arraignment on July 28.