Deadly Menasha officer-involved shooting was justified, DA says

An assistant district attorney determined Saturday that a Menasha police officer's use of deadly force was justified in an October incident with a suspected domestic abuser.

Officer Derrick Rotta went to a house on Geneva Road on October 7 as part of a domestic violence investigation, according to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office report.

When Officer Rotta arrived, the suspect, Kenneth Blevins, exited the house with two large knives, one in each hand, body camera footage shows.

The report says Blevins ran toward the officer and ignored commands.

Officer Rotta then shot two rounds from his handgun that struck Blevins. Blevins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m., Oct. 7, at the corner of Geneva Road and London Street in Menasha.

District Attorney Eric Sparr's office, through Assistant District Attorney Tracy Paider, concluded there will be no criminal charges against Officer Rotta or any of the other officers involved.

