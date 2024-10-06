Community rallies to support injured teen in Menasha fundraiser

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A fundraiser was held in Menasha Saturday for a teenager undergoing life-saving treatment after injuries he sustained while using a power washer.

Hundreds gather to raise money for Brett Jedwabny's medical bills.



Brett Jedwabny has been in the Hospital since July 9, 2024

Hundreds gathered for a cornhole tournament to raise money for Brett Jedwabny's medical bills

Jedwabny was hit in the eye and skull by debris while power washing a wheel cart in July (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)



The spirit of community came alive Saturday as over 30 teams participated in a cornhole tournament at Prime Time Bar and Grill. The gathering all in support of 15-year-old Brett Jedwabny, who is recovering from a severe injury sustained in a power washing accident on July 9.

The event featured grilling brats and burgers, along with corn and various raffles, including a 50-50 raffle aimed at raising funds for Brett’s medical expenses.

Jedwabny’s cousin, Logan, spoke on Brett's strength stating,

“He was airlifted to the hospital where he was expected to die, but almost three months later, Brett is still alive and fighting to get better day by day,” Brett's cousin Logan said at Saturday's fundraiser. “We’re gonna be here for him, supporting him, praying for him, and fighting for him the whole way.”

The owners of Prime Time Bar and Grill said all of the proceeds from raffle baskets, 50-50 drawings, and silent auctions will go directly to Brett and his family.

“We want to do everything we can to help them during this challenging time,” ownership said.

“It’s been overwhelming and it’s been a blessing,” Logan said of the community's support.

As the community gathers to rally for Brett, his parents, Tyler and Nicole, remain by his side at Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, hoping for his continued recovery.