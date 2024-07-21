Bridging cultures: Menasha block party celebrates diversity, connects people with volunteer opportunities

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Through food, carnival games, and more, neighbors at the "You Belong Block Party" are celebrating the many cultures within their community and connecting them with volunteer opportunities.



Volunteer Fox Cities and Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities joined forces to throw their second annual block party.

The "You Belong Block Party" took place on Saturday afternoon.

The event connected neighbors with nonprofits around the Fox Cities.

A joint effort between the two nonprofits, members of the two groups say the party was created to highlight the rich diversity of Menasha and the greater Fox Cities.

It was also created to help people find volunteer opportunities with a nonprofit near them.

Melissa Jagodinsky, Volunteer Fox Cities Member & Events Coordinator, said these nonprofits hope to be all-encompassing of everyone in the are.

“You’ll see a lot of folks here today that are from all walks of life, really just sharing that this community is here for you. You belong," Jagodinsky said.

Beyond the nonprofit showcase, there were also carnival games, cultural foods and performances from a variety of groups.

This event was furthering the goal of both nonprofits to create unbreakable bonds, said Jody Harrell, Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities Co-Chair.

“The whole idea is to bring people together, to get people to talk and get to know each other and…community. It’s all about community," Harrell said.

Volunteer Fox Cities and Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities have more information on their websites.