MENASHA (NBC 26) — A $15 million affordable senior living facility is coming to Menasha, as city leaders respond to a growing demand for senior housing in the Fox Cities.

The Menasha Common Council unanimously approved Borealis, a 53-unit senior living facility being developed by local MF Housing Partners. The project recently received a low-income housing tax credit from the state and will offer reduced rent for tenants earning less than area median income.

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Affordable senior housing being developed in Menasha

Matt Larsen, Menasha's principal planner, said the need is clear.

"There is a big demand," Larsen said.

According to the Census, Wisconsin has more than 1 million seniors. Menasha's own 2024 housing study shows that need is only growing.

"The population 85 and up they're projected to increase 117%, that trend is statewide too. There's a big demand everywhere for senior housing and we're happy to support that," Larsen said.

City planners say the ripple effect of the project will extend beyond seniors, helping to soften the broader housing market.

"This development is going to free up some single family homes that they might be moving out of, which that helps with residents who are starting a family," Larsen said.

Borealis will also fit into a broader vision for a future mixed-use city center nearby.

"It would be a mixed use development, a coffee shop, a bike shop, a hair salon, a pizza place, anything like that," Larsen said.

Borealis is being developed by MF Housing Partners.

In statement, Menasha mayor Austin Hammond said "We're excited to be able to work collaboratively to provide this high-quality option for seniors who wish to age in their own community. With these units, the City has entitled 189 new homes since the start of the year. Housing is not one size fits all, and it's important that we work to provide a variety of housing options within our community."

Construction is set to begin in 2027.