$1M Fox Valley tornado relief fund opens to storm victims

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A $1 million fund, made possible by thousands of donors, is now available to help people and families directly impacted by the Fox Valley tornado.

Residents with property damage can apply online or in person at two Menasha nonprofits — LEAVEN and People of Progression — starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.

To apply, residents must confirm their address is within the damaged area and answer questions about how the storm impacted them. Households will need to provide proof of their primary address, which will be checked against the official list of tornado-affected properties. Based on that information, assistance may be provided for housing, transportation, child care, utilities and other immediate tornado-related needs.

"We want people to know that help is available and it's available right now," Bill Wyman, President and CEO of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, said.

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Fox Valley tornado relief fund opens to storm victims with $1 million available

The amount each resident and family receives will depend on the extent of damage and their current needs, with priority going to those facing the greatest hardship. Assistance is based on a household's current needs, not the total value of what was damaged or lost.

"It's possible people could leave with a check in hand, starting tomorrow," Lisa Kogan-Praska, President and CEO of United Way Fox Cities, said.

The fundraising effort is being led by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, United Way Fox Cities and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation. The organizations said that they are each awarding $500,000 grants to LEAVEN and People of Progression to manage direct financial assistance efforts.

"These organizations already have trusted relationships with residents and have staff and processes in place to get help to families quickly and where it is most needed," Kogan-Praska said.

Officials said two organizations were selected so residents in the affected neighborhoods have multiple access points for assistance and support navigating recovery resources.

LEAVEN Executive Director Nikki Gerhard said the goal is to ease some of the financial pressure families are facing as they continue recovering while also preparing for the start of the school year.

"Our goal is to provide some financial relief at a time when families need it most, giving them a little more room to focus on what comes next," Gerhard said.

People of Progression Executive Director and Co-Founder Kristen Kelly said the organization is working directly with families in the heart of the impacted community.

"These are our neighbors and community members," Kelly said. "Our role is to meet people where they are, make assistance easier to navigate, and walk alongside families as they move toward stability and recovery."

Mike Sztuczko, a Menasha resident eligible for the fund, said the community response has left him stunned more than a month after the tornado.

"It was off the charts amazing the way people have come together," Sztuczko said.

"I would like to see it [the fund] go to people who need it," Sztuczko added.

More than $4 million has been raised in total through the Community Response Fund, with donations still coming in daily. Fund leaders said the first phase of grants totaled more than $580,000 for emergency response efforts, and another $250,000 was distributed to Habitat for Humanity.

Tuesday's announcement marks the next phase of the recovery effort by putting direct assistance into the hands of tornado-affected households.

An additional $1 million is being held in reserve for future direct assistance and longer-term recovery needs as nonprofit organizations continue assessing what families need in the coming weeks and months.

"The community response fund also needs to be here as a long-term resource," Curt Detjen, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, said.

Residents seeking assistance can contact LEAVEN through its website or by calling 920-738-9635. People of Progression is offering walk-in assistance at 333 First St., Suite A, in Menasha, and can be reached at 920-815-9487.