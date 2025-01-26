Woman dead after suspected drunk driving crash

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — According to a news release sent Saturday by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, after 9 p.m. Friday, the Marinette County Sheriff's Department received a call about a car which had gone into a ditch off of State Highway 180 and crashed into a tree.

40 minutes before that call, deputies had been called to search for a driver who was possibly intoxicated near State Highway 180 and Old County C. Investigators say they discovered the car which had crashed was the one they had been searching for earlier in the evening.

Sandra Kollenbroich of Wausaukee was driving east on State Highway 180 when she crashed into a tree. She was not wearing a seat belt and was fatally injured.

The sheriff's office says speed and alcohol seem to be factors in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.