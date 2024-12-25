'What Christmas is truly about,' Third year of Sponsor an Elder gives almost 600 flower arrangements

COLEMAN (NBC 26) — One Coleman couple is once again spreading joy this holiday with their Sponsor an Elder program. Zak and Cody Barden, along with almost 600 sponsors, donated 578 floral arrangements to folks spending Christmas day in elder care facilities.

The Bardens own Bloom House 23, a flower shop and boutique in Coleman. For the third year, they accepted donations and volunteer help from 10 families to give floral arrangements to elders in 10 different nursing homes or hospice facilities Wednesday.

"We do this because of our love for the elderly and to honor my dad and our grandparents that are no longer with us," Cody wrote to our newsroom today. "It is a beautiful thing seeing the faces of our senior citizens light up each year when they receive these flowers from people they don't even know. This is what Christmas is truly about."

People who received a floral arrangement also got a hand made card from local kids, and all jars and vases were donated by community members.