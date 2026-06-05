Tyco to pay $10M, provide clean water in landmark Marinette County PFAS settlement

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Tyco Fire Products will invest $10 million into Wisconsin’s PFAS Trust Fund for future cleanup efforts in a landmark settlement, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.

The agreement, which Evers called “a historic and important milestone” in ensuring polluters are held accountable, also requires Tyco to provide clean drinking water to affected residents and to continue monitoring and remediating PFAS contamination in Marinette County.

The settlement stems from charges filed during Evers’ first term alleging Tyco failed to report, investigate and remediate PFAS discharges at its Marinette facility.

Earlier this year, Evers signed the state’s first comprehensive PFAS cleanup law, unlocking $125 million for contamination mitigation efforts.

Evers said the agreement does not settle an ongoing 2022 lawsuit against Tyco, Chemguard, 3M, DuPont and others over alleged PFAS contamination statewide.

PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” are linked to serious health risks and persist in the environment.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.