Gov. Evers signs bipartisan bills releasing $125M to fight PFAS in Wisconsin

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed two bipartisan bills unlocking $125 million to help Wisconsin communities address PFAS contamination after more than two years of delays.

The money, set aside in the 2023‑25 state budget, will fund local cleanup grants, expanded private well assistance, emergency bottled water, PFAS testing, and new Department of Natural Resources staff.

According to the governor's office, about $80 million will go to municipalities for testing and treatment. Another $35 million will expand eligibility for well replacement grants to more homeowners, businesses, schools and child care providers.

The bills also protect farmers, business owners and others from liability for PFAS pollution they didn’t cause.

“It’s not a pipe dream to think Wisconsinites should be able to trust the water coming out of their tap,” Evers said. “This will make a real difference for families living with the challenges of PFAS every day.”

Under the measures signed Monday:

About $80 million will go toward a community grant program to help municipalities test, treat and clean up PFAS contamination.

$35 million will expand the Well Compensation Grant Program, making more homeowners, businesses, schools and child care providers eligible for help replacing or treating contaminated private wells.

Additional funding will support emergency bottled water distribution, PFAS research, and lab testing capacity.

The DNR will receive $1.3 million and 10 new positions to oversee water resource protection, environmental management and public communications.

PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals,” are linked to cancer and other health problems. Last month, Evers approved tougher state drinking water standards in line with new federal limits.

DNR Secretary Karen Hyun said the agency will work quickly to get funding to communities in need.

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