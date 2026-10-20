Teen convicted in Marinette drowning death through plea agreement

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One of the two people charged in connection with a deadly Marinette drowning was convicted Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.

Peyton Carnot, 17, faced a single charge of second-degree reckless homicide stemming from a drowning last summer that claimed the life of 13-year-old Jakob Bowerman.

In court Tuesday, he entered a no contest plea to the charge as part of a plea deal to avoid a trial. Marinette County Circuit Court Judge James Morrison accepted the plea and convicted Carnot.

In the agreement, prosecutors and the defense will jointly recommend a sentence of seven years in prison followed by 10 years of supervision. However, judges are not required to follow the sentencing terms from plea agreements negotiated by the parties. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

A second person charged in connection with the drowning, Tylor Birch, is still going through court procedures, with a hearing scheduled for November.