Special committee created to fill empty UWGB Marinette campus

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — On Thursday, a special Marinette County committee toured the UWGB Marinette campus. They're tasked with finding a use for the now empty campus.



UWGB stopped taking students at the Marinette Campus in 2024.

The Special Committee on UW-Campus Redevelopment Options was created to find a new use for the county-owned campus.

The County Board gave the committee nine months to decide on a good use.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The empty halls of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, were once again full of people on Thursday.

Marinette County's Special Committee on UW-Campus Redevelopment Options toured a portion of the campus before their committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

The County Board created the committee to find a future use for the campus that would be both beneficial to the community and financially feasible.

The committee is made up of local government and community leaders.

“You were all selected for a reason because of what you could bring to the table," Stan Gruszynski, a committee member, said at the Thursday meeting.

Currently, the county doesn't have much of a game plan.

“We’re struggling to find what to do with it, it’s just a shame," John Guarisco, Marinette County Board Chair said.

The county has discussed three ideas so far, though Gruszynski said the options are wide open.

The three ideas are: an arts conservatory, an expansion of the Bay Shore Arts Center– which already operates out of the campus theater– or a type of historical museum.

“There are an awful a lot of opinions on what it should be, or shouldn’t be," Gruszynski said. "I personally feel like there are a lot of options for this place, but they're not going to fall in our lap."

The County Board gave the committee nine months to make a decision, though Guarisco said they're prepared to extend the timeline if needed.

"I think the nine month term was put in place because we do want to let them know that we want to see progress," he said.

If a decision isn't reached soon, the county could sell the campus and give up on the redevelopment entirely.

"You're not going to please everybody, unfortunately that's just the way it is," Guarisco said.

The committee's next meeting, which is open to the public, will be held on July 9 at noon on campus.