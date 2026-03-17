Snow removal in Marinette County continues after record blizzard

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Marinette County officials are asking neighbors to be patient as cleanup efforts continue following the Blizzard of '26.

The county’s highway department entered its fifth operational period at 3 a.m. Tuesday, working in rotating 16-hour shifts to keep roads drivable.

On Monday morning, plow trucks in the county had to be pulled off the roads temporarily because of extreme conditions.

While most county and state highways are passable, many remain snow-covered, and blowing snow is causing drifting in several areas, according to the Marinette County Highway Department. Drivers are being urged to slow down and use caution.

Officials said several vehicles remain stuck along highways and are being removed.

Neighbors are asked to be patient and give snow removal crews space to work.

Your neighborhood reporter Claire Peterson will have more on this tonight on NBC 26 News at 5 & 6.