Plows in Marinette County pulled off roads due to extreme conditions

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Plow trucks have been pulled off roads in Marinette County for the time being due to extreme weather conditions, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say highway crews pulled snow plows off the roads for now as conditions are extreme.

According to the sheriff's office, two officers are out on snowmobiles responding to emergency calls they are able to reach. In the meantime, deputies ask neighbors to avoid traveling.

"We may be unable to reach you for some time if you become stuck on the roadways," said the sheriff's office in an update on social media. "So please refrain from travel until the storm passes and they can safely plow the roadways."