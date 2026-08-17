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Peyton Carnot appears in court as plea talks continue

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NBC 26
peyton carnot 2
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MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old charged in the drowning death of Jakob Bowerman appeared in a Marinette County courtroom Monday as plea negotiations continue in his case.

Peyton Carnot appeared by video from the Marinette County jail for a status conference. His attorney told the court there have been “substantial negotiations” with prosecutors but requested more time to speak with Carnot before moving forward.

Judge James Morrison granted the request and scheduled another status conference for Oct. 20.

Carnot is charged in connection to Bowerman’s death after prosecutors alleged Carnot and co-defendant Tyler Birch threw the 13-year-old into the Menominee River in August 2025, even though he could not swim. Bowerman died three days later.

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