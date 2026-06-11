Marinette drowning case moves to August for plea offer review

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — An August hearing has been set in a Marinette drowning case to give the defense more time to consider an offer from prosecutors.

Peyton Carnot, 16, appeared at the Marinette County Courthouse on Thursday for a status conference.

Carnot’s attorney told the court that discovery has been reviewed but no resolution has been reached. Both sides agreed to schedule the next hearing for a later date to allow further discussions about a possible plea deal.

Jakob Bowerman died Aug. 23, three days after police and first responders rescued him from the Menominee River near Government Pier. Tyler Birch, 21, is also charged with second‑degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say Birch and Carnot threw Bowerman into the water even though he couldn’t swim.

Judge James A. Morrison scheduled Carnot’s next status conference for Aug. 7 at 3:00 p.m.